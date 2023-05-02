Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 61,360.84, Nifty at 18,139.50 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday day opened in green with Sensex at 61,360.84, up by 227.88 points and Nifty rose by 74.50 points at 18,139.50. Nestle, LT, Power Grid, Bajaja Finserv and NTPC were the top gainers whereas TCS, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were the top losers.

The stocks of Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Varun Beverages, UCO Bank and HomeFirst will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Friday

The markets on Friday closed in green for the third consecutive day with Sensex up by 463.06 points at 61,112.44, Nifty was at 18,052.70 with a gain of 137.65 points. Wipro, Nestle, ITC, LT and Reliance were among the gainers whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC, HUL, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Global markets

US stocks on Monday ended slightly lower with the investors digesting the first auction of First Republic Bank. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent, Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1 per cent and S&P slipped 0.1 per cent. Japan's Topix index was upo 0.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent. However, Australia's S&P index fell 0.1 per cent.

Brent Crude

Brent crude on Tuesday fell by 2 cents to $79.29 per barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped by 2 cents to $75.64.

Read Also GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

Rupee

Rupee on Tuesday opened at 81.76 per dollar against Friday's close of 81.83.

GST collections

The GST collection for April was at record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. This will be for the 14th month in a row that the total GST mop-up was above the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark.