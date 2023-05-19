Opening bell: Markets open higher amid positive global cues; Sensex at 61,587.61, Nifty at 18,176.80 | File

The markets on Friday opened in green with Sensex at 61,587.61, up by 155.87 points and Nifty was at 18,176.80 with a gain of 46.85 points. Tech Mahindra, Nestle, State Bank of India, Infosys and HCL Tech were the top gainers whereas NTPC, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti and Titan were the top losers.

The stocks of NTPC, Bandhan Bank, Zomato, Delhivery, JSW Steel and Punjab National Bank will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Wednesday

Dragged down by real estate, power and oil firms, Indian stock indices on Thursday stayed in the red as Sensex lost 102.44 points for a 0.17 per cent drop to 61,458.20. Nifty also settled down at 18,136 points, as SBI posted strong earnings while FMCG giant ITC disappointed the market.

Global markets

US stocks on Thursday gained for a second consecutive day with the Dollar reaching a seven-week peak after discount retail giant Walmart increased its sales outlook. Further, the strong economic data that calmed recession fears and also reduced hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates also helped the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.14 points to 33,535.91, the S&P 500 rose 39.28 points at 4,198.05 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 188.27 points to 12,688.86.

Even the Asian markets rose on Friday morning after two of the Wall Street major indexes hit record high. Singapore's SGX Nifty jumped by 19.50 points to 18,198, Japan's Nikkei 225 also added 246.14 points at 30,820.07 and South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,529.81 with a gain of 14.41 points.

On the other hand Hong Kong's Hang Seng saw a drop of 329.25 points at 19,398 after tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Friday fell on hopes that US debt default would be avoided weighed against the inflation data that may lead to more interest hikes. Brent crude futures dipped slightly by 2 cents to $75.84 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.76 down by 10 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Friday opened lower at 82.73 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.59.