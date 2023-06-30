Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 64,273.12, Nifty At 19,071.60 | File

The markets on Friday morning were trading at fresh record high with Sensex at 64,273.12, up by 357.70 points and Nifty was at 19,071.60 with a gain of 99.50 points. Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Infosys, Titan and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Nestle were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

Sensex went up by 990.98 points to settle at 63,960.98 after hitting a record high for the second time in a week and Nifty was up 301.35 points at 18,992.55, after hitting a lifetime high. Among the Sensex, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Titan company, IndusInd Bank, Larsen were top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra, M&M, Wipro were the losers.

Global markets

US markets on Thursday closed higher on the back of the banking sector as major lenders cleared the Federal Reserve's annual stress test. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.76 points to 34,122.42, the S&P 500 rose 19.58 points to 4,396.44. However, the Nasdaq Composite dropped to 13,591.33.

The Asian stock markets on Friday were mixed with Singapore's SGX Nifty gaining 50 points at 19,200 and South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,559.44 with a gain of 9.42 points. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 18,922.62 with a drop of 11.74 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 slumped 87.75 points at 33,146.39.

Oil prices

Oil prices were little changed on Friday morning with Brent crude futures that expire on Friday went down by 12 cents at $74.32 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.65 per barrel with a loss of 21 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Friday at 82.01 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.05.