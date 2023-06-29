Sensex: From The Modest Beginnings To The Highest Peaks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
The BSE Sensex on Wednesday bagged a milestone by reaching its all-time high of over 64,000 points in 2023. These are the following historical trajectory of the BSE Sensex since its inception.
The Sensex, which started on January 2, 1986, had the base year set as 1978, and its initial value was established at 100 points. During that period, the trading level hovered around 550 points.
During the early 1990s, the stockbroker Harshad Mehta's manipulation of stock prices led to a remarkable surge in the Sensex, resulting in all-time high of 4,467 points in April 1992.
In December 2007, the Sensex achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 20,000 mark, signifying the increasing strength of the Indian economy.
Another historic milestone was achieved in January 2021 as the Sensex crossed the 50,000 mark for the first time, marking a significant moment in its journey.
Continuing its upward journey, the Sensex achieved another milestone in September 2021 by surpassing the 60,000 mark, further extending its positive trajectory.
