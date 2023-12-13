Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 69,488.05, Nifty Below 20,900 | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 69,488.05, down by 62.98 points, and Nifty at 20,895.95, down by 10.45 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,065.10, up by 32.45 points or 0.07 per cent.

From Sensex pack, NTPC, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, and Tata Steel were the major gainers in the morning session whereas TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and Reliance were among the major losers.

Markets on Tuesday

The market on Tuesday ended the day on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 377.50 points or 0.54 per cent, to close at 69,551.03. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 90.70 points or 0.43 per cent to end the day at 20,906.40. Nifty Bank fell 216.70 points or 0.46 per cent at 47,097.55.

Global markets

The US stocks reached their highest levels of the year on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 173.01 points, or 0.48 per cent, closing at 36,577.94. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 21.26 points, or 0.46 per cent, ending at 4,643.70, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 100.91 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 14,533.40.

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 162.04 points, reaching 33,005. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 76.43 points, trading at 16,298.07, while South Korea's KOSPI shed 6.67 points, reaching 2,528.60. Additionally, India's Nifty 50 stood at 21,066, showing a slight gain of 41 points.

Oil prices

In Asian markets on Wednesday, the decline in oil prices came to a halt. Brent crude futures for February slightly decreased by 1 cent to US dollar 73.23 per barrel by 0207 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January declined by 2 cents to US dollar 68.59 per barrel.