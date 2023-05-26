Opening bell: Markets in green; Sensex at 61,982.92, Nifty at 18,368.60 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday opened higer with Sensex at 61,982.92, up by 110.3 points and Nifty was at 18,368.60 with a gain of 47.45 points. Tech Mahindra, Ultra Tech Cement, HCL Tech, Baja Finserv and NTPC were the top gainers whereas ITC, State Bank of India, Titan, Asian Paints and Nestle were the top losers.

The stocks of HUDCO, Wockhardt, Indigo Paints, Sunteck Realty, Inox Wind, PNC Infratech, Samvardhana Motherson International, NCC, Info Edge, ONGC, Finolex Cables, Mahindra and Mahindra, CIty Union Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, BHEL, Grasim Industries and Avalon Technologies will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Thursday

Despite losses for financial stocks, Sensex gained 99 points to end the day above 61,872, while Nifty settled above 18,300 points at close on Thursday. On the other hand, real estate, FMCG and power stocks ended the day in green territory.

Global markets

Wall Street shares on Thursday after being on the lower end rose sharply on the back of AI-related companies as Nvidia posted a blowout forecast. Investors were also tracking the US debt ceiling talks for any sign of progress. The Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.71 per cent to 12,698.09, S&P 500 closed higher at 4,151.28 while the Dow Jones Industrial slipped to 32,764.65.

With the US debt negotiations reaching closer to a deal the Asian markets on Friday were mixed. Singapore's SGX Nifty saw a dip of 53 points at 18,413.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 18,746.92 with a drop of 369.01 points. However, South Korea's KOSPI was comparatively flat with a gain of 4.56 points at 2,559.25 and Japan's Nikkei 225 was in the green with a gain of 272.66 points at 31,073.79.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Friday were relatively unchanged after it went up for three consecutive days due to uncertainty over United States decision to avoid debt default and further possibilities of OPEC+ output cuts. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents to $76.04 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.70 per barrel with a fall of 13 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Friday opened flat at 82.73 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.74.