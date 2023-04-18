Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 59,977.65, Nifty at 17,730.30 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday opened in green with Sensex at 59,977.65, up by 66.9 points and Nifty rose by 23.45 points at 17,730.30. Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the top gainers whereas Bharti Aritel, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and Wipro were the top losers.

The stocks of ICICI Lombard, Tata Coffee and Crisil will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Electronic manufacturing services Avalon Technologies is set to make its debut today. Though the initial public offering received a muted response.

Market on Monday

The markets on Monday closed in red, losing its nine-day winning streak with Sensex down 520.25 points at 59,910.75 and Nifty dipped at 17,706.80 down by 121.20 points. The IT index was the major loser with a fall of 4.7 per cent dragged down by Infosys. Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Larsen Toubro were the losers for the day while Nestle, SBI, Power Grid Corporation, Britannia Industries and Coal India.

Global Market

US Stock indexes showed modest gains on Monday with Dow Jones Industrial Average up by 100.71 points at 33,987.18, S&P 500 gained 13.68 points at 4,151.32 and Nasdaq Composite jumped by 34.26 points at 12,157.72. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,733.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

As China recorded a stronger than expected recovery, China's bluechip CSI300 Index went up 0.3 per cent, however Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 per cent on Tuesday during early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also fell by 0.2 per cent. Tokyo shares opened higher with Nikkei 225 index at 28,561.83 up by 47.05 points and Topix Index up slightly by 6.78 points at 2,033.75.

Oil prices

The oil prices after a 2 per cent fall on Monday steadied during the early trading session on Tuesday. Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $80.88 a barrel up by 5 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened marginally lower at 82 per dollar against yesterday's close of 81.97.