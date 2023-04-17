Sensex loses 500 points to close below 60,000 mark, Nifty at 17,700 dragged down by IT stocks

After a green run, Sensex has dropped 500 points to end the day at 59,910 points, while Nifty slid down to 17,700. The decline into red territory has been caused by a crash for IT stocks, even as public sector banks, FMCG and the oil sector performed well.

Apart from IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL and Tech Mahindra, private lender HDFC Bank has also been bogged down after its January-March quarter results.