Opening Bell: Markets Gain Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex Above 65,700, Nifty At 19,585.85 | File

The markets gain on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,786, up by 274.30 points and Nifty was at 19,585.85 with a gain of 73.55 points. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas TCS, Asian Paints were among the losers.

GM Breweries to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the day on a negative note with Nifty below 19,500. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 483.24 points to end the day at 65,512.39, whereas the NSE Nifty went down by 156.65 points at 19,496.85.

The Nifty Bank fell by 491.65 points or 1.11 percent to 43,868.95.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Monday with energy stocks being the highest gainers as investors digested the latest news about conflict between Israel and the Palestine Islamist group Hamas. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 197.07 points to end the day at 33,604.65, the S&P 500 rose 27.16 points at 4,335.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.90 points at 13,484.24.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday despite the pressure from the attack on Israel. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 684.01 points at 31,678.68, South Korea's KOSPI was up at 2,434.92 with a gain of 67.05 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 312.02 points at 17,829.42 and Gift Nifty added 19 points at 19,619.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose over 4 per cent on Tuesday as the clash between Israel and Hamas fuelled worries that the conflict could spread to Gaza. Brent crude futures for November rose $3.57 to $88.15 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $86.38 per barrel with a gain of $3.59.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday morning at 83.23 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.27.