 Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 95 points, Nifty around 17400
ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 95 points, Nifty around 17400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty around 17400.

The Sensex was up 95.96 points or 0.16% at 59087.48, and the Nifty was up 30.00 points or 0.17% at 17389.80.

About 1,537 shares advanced, 530 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, and HDFC Life, were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were BPCL, Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, and HUL.

