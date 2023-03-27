Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 64 points, Nifty above 16900

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Nifty above 16900.

The Sensex was up 64.78 points or 0.11% at 57,591.88 and the Nifty was up 33.20 points or 0.2% at 16,978.25.

About 1102 shares advanced, 948 shares declined, and 148 shares unchanged.

Britannia Industries, ONGC, Power Grid Corp, Apollo Hospitals and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were M&M, Titan Company, Eicher Motors, ITC and SBI.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE