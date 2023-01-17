e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 41 points, Nifty around 17900

The Sensex was up 41.64 points or 0.07% at 60134.61, and the Nifty was up 10.40 points or 0.06% at 17905.20.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Nifty around 17900.

About 1,153 shares advanced, 739 shares declined, and 169 shares were unchanged.

HUL, Grasim Industries, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products.

