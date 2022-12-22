Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 362 points, Nifty above 18300

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices open on a positive note, with Nifty trading above 18300.

The Sensex is up 362.02 points or 0.59% at 61429.26, and the Nifty added 112.90 points or 0.62% at 18312.

Sun Pharma, HCL, Bharat Airtel, Infosys, and Dr Reddy's were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Tata Motors, UPL, BPCL, Eicher Motors, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

As per NSE data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,757.37 crore on December 21.