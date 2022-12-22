e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 362 points, Nifty above 18300

Sun Pharma, HCL, Bharat Airtel, Infosys, and Dr Reddy's were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices open on a positive note, with Nifty trading above 18300.

The Sensex is up 362.02 points or 0.59% at 61429.26, and the Nifty added 112.90 points or 0.62% at 18312.

Sun Pharma, HCL, Bharat Airtel, Infosys, and Dr Reddy's were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Tata Motors, UPL, BPCL, Eicher Motors, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

As per NSE data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,757.37 crore on December 21.

Harmonic Ventures purchases 7,48,766 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Reliance Retail Ventures acquires 'METRO India' for Rs 2,850 cr

Meesho order volume doubles to 91 crore, onboards 5 lakh suppliers in 2022

Gold, silver rates rise in early trade

Rupee rises by 10 paise against dollar in early trade

