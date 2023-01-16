e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 291 points, Nifty above 18000

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 291 points, Nifty above 18000

HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries, and HCL Tech were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 291 points, Nifty above 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty trading above 18000.

The Sensex was up 291.78 points or 0.48% at 60552.96 and the Nifty was up 82.25 points or 0.46% at 18038.85.

About 1,725 shares have advanced, 551 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.

HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries, and HCL Tech were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Divis Labs.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 291 points, Nifty above 18000

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 291 points, Nifty above 18000

Tech Layoffs: Sacked Amazon employees in India break down, 'crying in office'

Tech Layoffs: Sacked Amazon employees in India break down, 'crying in office'

Lalit Modi, former IPL Chairman resigns, names his son successor beneficiary in KK Modi Family Trust

Lalit Modi, former IPL Chairman resigns, names his son successor beneficiary in KK Modi Family Trust

IT biggies post 14-20% topline growth in Q3 as caution; optimism marks mixed earnings' commentary

IT biggies post 14-20% topline growth in Q3 as caution; optimism marks mixed earnings' commentary

Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks invest Rs 17.58 cr in 2 weeks

Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks invest Rs 17.58 cr in 2 weeks