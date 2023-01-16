Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 291 points, Nifty above 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty trading above 18000.

The Sensex was up 291.78 points or 0.48% at 60552.96 and the Nifty was up 82.25 points or 0.46% at 18038.85.

About 1,725 shares have advanced, 551 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.

HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI, Hindalco Industries, and HCL Tech were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were TCS, HUL, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Divis Labs.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

