 Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 98 points, Nifty above 17440
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 98 points, Nifty above 17440

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 98 points, Nifty above 17440

Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ONGC, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 95 points, Nifty above 17440 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty above 17440.

The Sensex was up 98.75 points or 0.17% at 59205.19, and the Nifty was up 26.80 points or 0.15% at 17424.80.

About 1,462 shares advanced, 640 shares declined, and 154 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ONGC, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, HUL, Adani Enterprises, and ICICI Bank.

Gainers and Losers trading on the BSE Sensex

Gainers and Losers trading on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

