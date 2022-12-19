e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open marginally down; Sensex down 24 points, Nifty below 18300

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally down; Sensex down 24 points, Nifty below 18300

Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, and Nestle India were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened on flat note amid mixed global cues with Nifty below 18300.

The Sensex was down 24.04 points or 0.04% at 61313.77, and the Nifty was down 8.30 points or 0.05% at 18260.70.

About 1,624 shares advanced, 644 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.

Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, and Nestle India were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gold price unchanged, silver increases by Rs 300

Gold price unchanged, silver increases by Rs 300

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.77 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.77 against dollar in early trade

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally down; Sensex down 24 points, Nifty below 18300

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally down; Sensex down 24 points, Nifty below 18300

Elon Musk stats a Twitter poll asks, 'Should I step down?'

Elon Musk stats a Twitter poll asks, 'Should I step down?'