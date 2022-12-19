Opening Bell: Indices open marginally down; Sensex down 24 points, Nifty below 18300

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on flat note amid mixed global cues with Nifty below 18300.

The Sensex was down 24.04 points or 0.04% at 61313.77, and the Nifty was down 8.30 points or 0.05% at 18260.70.

About 1,624 shares advanced, 644 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.

Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, and Nestle India were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE