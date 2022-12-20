Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 250 points; Nifty below 18400

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on negative note, with Nifty below 18400.

The Sensex was down 301.64 points or 0.49% at 61504.55, and the Nifty was down 91.10 points or 0.49% at 18329.40.

About 1,126 shares advanced, 850 shares declined, and 120 shares were unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty.