e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 250 points; Nifty below 18400

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 250 points; Nifty below 18400

Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened on negative note, with Nifty below 18400.

The Sensex was down 301.64 points or 0.49% at 61504.55, and the Nifty was down 91.10 points or 0.49% at 18329.40.

About 1,126 shares advanced, 850 shares declined, and 120 shares were unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddys Laboratories were among major losers on the Nifty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cosmetics purchase: An unhealthy practice?

Cosmetics purchase: An unhealthy practice?

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 250 points; Nifty below 18400

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 250 points; Nifty below 18400

Ericsson to generate 2000 jobs in India by increasing production of 5G gear

Ericsson to generate 2000 jobs in India by increasing production of 5G gear

Number of subscribers for Atal Pension Yojana crosses 48 mn mark

Number of subscribers for Atal Pension Yojana crosses 48 mn mark

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects refrigerant segment at chemical companies to be affected in 2023

Brokerage firm Jefferies expects refrigerant segment at chemical companies to be affected in 2023