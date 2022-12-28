e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 132 points at 60794, Nifty below 18100

Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Divis Labs, UPL, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty below 18100.

The Sensex was down 132.86 points or 0.22% at 60794.57, and the Nifty was down 41.80 points or 0.23% at 18090.50.

About 1,163 shares advanced, 781 shares declined, and 117 shares were unchanged.

Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Divis Labs, UPL, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on Nifty while the major losers were Hindalco Industries, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Auto.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

