Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 72 points, Nifty below 18200

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI were the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened marginally lower, with Nifty below 18200.

The Sensex was down 72.97 points or 0.12% at 61094.82, and the Nifty was down 23.70 points or 0.13% at 18173.80.

About 1482 shares advanced, 604 shares declined, and 111 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI were the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers were SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Britannia, and HUL.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

