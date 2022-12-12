Opening bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 403 points, Nifty below 18400

Today, the benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty below 18400.
The Sensex was down 403.33 points or 0.65% at 61750.34, and the Nifty was down 122 points or 0.66% at 18374.60.
About 1,090 shares have advanced, 1,101 shares declined, and 184 shares were unchanged.
Coal India, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Grasim Industries, and ONGC were the major gainers on Nifty while the major losers were Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Bajaj Finserv.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)