e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty around 18119

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty around 18119

Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, UPL, and NTPC were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty around 18119 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened negative, with Nifty around 18119.

The Sensex was down 108.09 points or 0.18% at 60937.65, and the Nifty was down 46.20 points or 0.25% at 18119.15.

About 883 shares advanced, 1,097 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, UPL, and NTPC were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty around 18119

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty around 18119

In Pics: As Auto Expo 2023 draws closer towards its end, hydrogen engines and premium EVs unveiled

In Pics: As Auto Expo 2023 draws closer towards its end, hydrogen engines and premium EVs unveiled

Government will try for industrial development in every district, says Minister Uday Samant

Government will try for industrial development in every district, says Minister Uday Samant

Almost 80% Indian professionals want to find a new job

Almost 80% Indian professionals want to find a new job

Mumbai among top 4 Indian cities for luxury properties, prices surged 22% in 2022

Mumbai among top 4 Indian cities for luxury properties, prices surged 22% in 2022