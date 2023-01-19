Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 108 points, Nifty around 18119 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened negative, with Nifty around 18119.

The Sensex was down 108.09 points or 0.18% at 60937.65, and the Nifty was down 46.20 points or 0.25% at 18119.15.

About 883 shares advanced, 1,097 shares declined, and 130 shares were unchanged.

Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp, UPL, and NTPC were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)