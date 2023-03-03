e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty around 17450.

The Sensex was up 435.56 points or 0.74% at 59344.91and the Nifty was up 133.10 points or 0.77% at 17455.00.

About 1,373 shares advanced, 452 shares declined, and 93 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, and ICICI Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 3: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 3: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450

Arshad Warsi replies after SEBI ban, says 'zero knowledge of stocks, lost hard earned money'

Arshad Warsi replies after SEBI ban, says 'zero knowledge of stocks, lost hard earned money'

Ajay Thanekar, Director, Thanekar Group: 'Our vision is to change the face of Badlapur'

Ajay Thanekar, Director, Thanekar Group: 'Our vision is to change the face of Badlapur'

Women's Day 2023: Tracing women's contribution to the real estate sector

Women's Day 2023: Tracing women's contribution to the real estate sector