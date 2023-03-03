Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty around 17450.

The Sensex was up 435.56 points or 0.74% at 59344.91and the Nifty was up 133.10 points or 0.77% at 17455.00.

About 1,373 shares advanced, 452 shares declined, and 93 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, and ICICI Bank.