Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex was up 435 points, Nifty above 17450

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty around 17450.
The Sensex was up 435.56 points or 0.74% at 59344.91and the Nifty was up 133.10 points or 0.77% at 17455.00.
About 1,373 shares advanced, 452 shares declined, and 93 shares were unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel, and L&T were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the biggest losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, and ICICI Bank.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE