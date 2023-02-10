Opening Bell: Indian open positive; Sensex up 95 points; Nifty at 17849 |

Today, the Indian indices opened on a lower note, with Nifty at 17849.

The Sensex was down 95.02 points or 0.16% at 60711.20, and the Nifty was down 44.20 points or 0.25% at 17849.30.

About 1,128 shares advanced, 846 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, M&M, and Britannia Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, and Infosys.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

