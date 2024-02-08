Opening Bell February 8: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 72,503.52 & Nifty Above 22,000

Opening Bell | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened in green, with Sensex at 72473.42, up by 321.42 points, and Nifty at 22009.70, up by 79.20 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 45973.80, up by 155.30 points.

BPCL, SBI, NTPC and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Nestle, HDFC Life and Hindalco.

Market on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,186.09, up by 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent.

Global Markets

The US markets on Wednesday, February 7 ended on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 18.59 points, which is a 0.05 per cent increase, reaching 38,695.95. The S&P 500 also rose by 41.70 points, or 0.84 per cent, reaching 4,995.93, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 150.78 points, or 0.97 per cent, finishing at 15,759.77

On Thursday, February 8, Asian markets were trading higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 went down by 596.76 points, reaching 36,716.68; Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined by 122.85 points, trading at 15,951.76, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 11.14 points, reaching 2,620.72.

Oil prices

The oil prices were trading higher on Wednesday. Brent crude futures went up by 0.31 cents, or 0.39 per cent, reaching USD 79.52 per barrel. At the same time, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 0.29 cents, or 0.39 per cent, reaching USD 74.15 per barrel.