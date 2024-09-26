 OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: CTO Mira Murati And Key Execs Step Down As $6.5 Billion Deal Looms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: CTO Mira Murati And Key Execs Step Down As $6.5 Billion Deal Looms

OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: CTO Mira Murati And Key Execs Step Down As $6.5 Billion Deal Looms

This resignation by the key individuals in the company comes at a critical time as the company is in the middle of negotiating a USD 6.5 billion funding round that could value it at USD 150 billion.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: CTO Mira Murati And Key Execs Step Down As $6.5 Billion Deal Looms |

At the heart of Silicon Valley’s AI innovation lies OpenAI, a company that has made headlines for its advancements and, more recently with a wave of leadership exits. Recently, the Microsoft-backed OpenAI, three of its senior leaders announced their resignations from the company. This includes Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew, and VP of Research Barret Zoph.

This resignation by the key individuals in the company comes at a critical time as the company is in the middle of negotiating a USD 6.5 billion funding round that could value it at USD 150 billion.

Mira Murati’s Exit

Mira Murati, who has been with OpenAI for over six years and briefly served as interim CEO during last year’s leadership crisis, took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter to explain her decision to leave.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut Convicted In Defamation Filed By Medha Kirit Somaiya, Sentenced To 15 Days Imprisonment
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut Convicted In Defamation Filed By Medha Kirit Somaiya, Sentenced To 15 Days Imprisonment
SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 2 Exam To Be Held On November 18; Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Here
SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 2 Exam To Be Held On November 18; Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Here
Former PM Manmohan Singh's 92nd Birthday: Political Leaders, From Prime Minister Modi To Rahul Gandhi, Extend Heartfelt Wishes
Former PM Manmohan Singh's 92nd Birthday: Political Leaders, From Prime Minister Modi To Rahul Gandhi, Extend Heartfelt Wishes
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online

In her post she wrote, "I’m stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration."

Since joining as VP of Applied AI and Partnerships in 2020, Murati was promoted to CTO in May 2022. Under her leadership, OpenAI launched the highly anticipated GPT-4o model, which introduced voice conversations.

In 2023, during a leadership crisis in the company and when CEO Sam Altman was ousted, Murati also stepped in as interim CEO.

Read Also
'Don’t Accept Injustice': Chartered Accountant Wins ₹59,000 Refund And ₹10,000 Compensation...
article-image

Apart of this, it is interesting to note that this wave of resignation in the company is not the first in 2024. Earlier, in August, co-founder John Schulman left to join Anthropic, a rival AI company, while another co-founder, Greg Brockman, announced a sabbatical. Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was responsible for OpenAI’s AI safety initiatives, also departed in May to start his own AI venture.

Sam Altman’s Response

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, in response to the unexpected nature of the leadership changes in a post on X, wrote “Leadership changes are a natural part of companies, especially companies that grow so quickly and are so demanding. I obviously won’t pretend it’s natural for this one to be so abrupt, but we are not a normal company, and I think the reasons Mira explained to me (there is never a good time, anything not abrupt would have leaked, and she wanted to do this while OpenAI was in an upswing) make sense. We can both talk about this more tomorrow during all-hands.”

Despite the high-profile exits, OpenAI is wasting no time in announcing new appointments. Altman has already promoted several individuals to key leadership roles. Knight will take over as Chief Information Security Officer, Josh Achiam as Head of Mission Alignment, and Mark Chen as Senior Vice President of Research.

Read Also
Investors Rejoice Rally As Nifty & Sensex Marks New All-Time High Levels
article-image

“Mark, Jakub, Kevin, Srinivas, Matt, and Josh will report to me. I have over the past year or so spent most of my time on the non-technical parts of our organization; I am now looking forward to spending most of my time on the technical and product parts of the company,” he wrote in his X post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: CTO Mira Murati And Key Execs Step Down As $6.5 Billion Deal Looms

OpenAI’s Leadership Shakeup: CTO Mira Murati And Key Execs Step Down As $6.5 Billion Deal Looms

Investors Rejoice Rally As Nifty & Sensex Marks New All-Time High Levels

Investors Rejoice Rally As Nifty & Sensex Marks New All-Time High Levels

Rappid Valves IPO Day 3: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Subscribed Over 176 Times On Last Day;...

Rappid Valves IPO Day 3: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Subscribed Over 176 Times On Last Day;...

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades

MG India Launches Hector Snowstorm and Astor Blackstorm Editions with Exciting Upgrades