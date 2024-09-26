Investors Rejoice Rally As Nifty & Sensex Marks New All-Time High Levels

The NSE's NIFTY50 was trading at 26,045.65, up 41.5 points, amounting to 0.16 per cent, while the S&P BSE SENSEX was trading 135 points, amounting to 0.16 per cent, higher at 85,304.43 levels.

At the opening bell, BSE Sensex increased by 202.3 points during the session to hit an all-time high of 85,372.17. The NSE Nifty increased by 83.65 points to reach 26,087.80, a new all-time high.

The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 26,062.90 points with a gain of 58.75 points amounting to a 0.23 per cent move on the Indian bourses.

The top gainers on the NSE were Tata Motors, Maruti, Trent, Nestle India, and Punjab National Bank. However, the biggest losers were M&M, Dr. Lal Path Lab, Vodafone Idea, Chambal Fertilizer, and HeroMoto Corp.

Broader market

The NSE SmallCap 250 index was down 51.75 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 18,474.55, while the NSE MidCap 150 index was down by 88.30 points amounting to 0.39 per cent at 22,269.10 levels.

Sector-wise gainers and losers

The top sectoral gainers on the NSE were IT stocks. The NSE IT index was up 217.70 points, amounting to 0.52 per cent, at 42,178.65 levels. Conversely, the top losers were consumer durable stocks, metal, and the oil and gas industry.

According to stock exchange data, on Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks worth Rs 973.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 1,778.99 crore.

Global markets

Driven by ongoing optimism over China's aggressive stimulus package, Asian stocks defied the global trend and continued to rise on Thursday, though there were indications that some of this enthusiasm was beginning to dwindle.

As Wall Street closed lower overnight and global stock indexes gave up their gains from earlier in the week, Asia's equity market saw a sea of green.

Commodities market

Oil prices increased slightly in the commodities market; Brent crude futures closed at USD 73.66 a barrel, up 0.27 per cent. US oil increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 69.82 per barrel.

At USD 2,659.56 an ounce, spot gold remained stable after reaching a record high on Wednesday.