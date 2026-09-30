OpenAI Seeks $30 Billion Funding At $1.4 Trillion Valuation After Delaying IPO Plans

OpenAI is looking to raise at least $30 billion through a new funding round after postponing its plans for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

The artificial intelligence company is seeking a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion, excluding the fresh capital being raised, sources said. The discussions are at an early stage and details, including the size and valuation, could change.

The fundraising effort is reportedly being driven by investor interest as OpenAI continues to see strong revenue growth. The company, however, has not commented on the development.

OpenAI focuses on growth ahead of public listing

The ChatGPT developer has been competing closely with Anthropic to expand enterprise adoption and strengthen revenues ahead of potential stock market listings.

Both companies have submitted confidential filings for IPOs, with Anthropic expected to move towards a public offering earlier.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said the company would not pursue a public listing this year. He said the firm wanted more time to address growing concerns around artificial intelligence safety before becoming a publicly traded company.

The latest funding round is expected to act as a bridge, providing OpenAI with additional financial resources while it prepares for a future IPO. The company last raised $122 billion in March at a valuation of $852 billion, including the investment amount.

Altman said OpenAI is adapting to a new stage of AI development, where increasingly capable systems require stronger safety measures.

“We just want to get our feet under us and make sure we understand how to operate in this new way, [and] be able to make some of these decisions in front of us without the pressure of being a newly public company,” Altman said.

AI safety concerns add pressure on developers

OpenAI and other leading AI firms have faced increased scrutiny over potential risks linked to advanced artificial intelligence, including cybersecurity threats.

The company has faced questions after incidents involving AI systems, while it also decided against releasing its latest model, GPT-6.1 Astra, after it failed to meet internal safety requirements.

Altman has supported proposals for stronger oversight of advanced AI development, including independent evaluation of cutting-edge models. The company’s focus on safety comes as it prepares for continued expansion in an increasingly competitive AI market.