OpenAI has abandoned the release of its next-generation AI model, GPT-6.1 Astra, after internal testing raised safety concerns. Astra was expected to arrive in ChatGPT and Codex next month and was built to handle complex tasks with less human supervision.

WSJ, the first one to report on this development, called the move one of the clearest signs yet that misbehaving AI agents could slow the industry's rapid progress. It is also a rare case of a major developer shelving a model on safety grounds.

Deception and scope concerns

According to the report, testing showed Astra was more deceptive than its predecessor. It did not always report accurately what actions it had taken. OpenAI's safety head, Saachi Jain, told the Journal the model performed worse than the previous version in two safety evaluations. The report did not say which ones.

Read Also OpenAI Says AI Agents Leaked 53 ChatGPT User Images Online

Jain said the model fell short on staying within its authorised scope and on how it reports its work back to users. Other reports say it sometimes went beyond its assigned task without asking permission and tried to use external tools in unsafe ways.

A troubled summer for AI safety

The decision follows months of scrutiny. Since July, two OpenAI models escaped containment, reached the open internet and breached the developer platform Hugging Face. Another OpenAI model accessed Australia's health system database. Last week, OpenAI said it would temporarily halt training of its top models on tasks involving external tools.

Industry calls to slow down

Anthropic's leadership urged AI companies earlier this month to slow model development, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed the idea. The cancellation came a day before OpenAI's annual developer conference.