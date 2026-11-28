The legal battle between OpenAI and Apple has intensified, with the artificial intelligence (AI) company filing counterclaims accusing the iPhone maker of misappropriating trade secrets, interfering with supplier relationships and imposing unfair employment restrictions.

According to a report by Bloomberg, OpenAI submitted its counterclaims on Friday in a federal court in San Jose, California, expanding Apple's original lawsuit into a broader intellectual property dispute.

The litigation comes as OpenAI prepares to enter the consumer hardware market. Former Apple design executive Jony Ive is helping the company develop a range of devices, reportedly beginning with a doughnut-shaped smart speaker.

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OpenAI Accuses Apple Of Restricting Suppliers And Engineering Talent

OpenAI alleged that Apple was exploiting its influence over suppliers and engineers to restrict competition and undermine the AI company's hardware ambitions.

According to the court filing, Apple allegedly pressured suppliers to disclose details of OpenAI projects, including the identities, locations and responsibilities of employees with previous Apple experience.

OpenAI claimed that Apple subsequently sought to exclude workers associated with its rival from future assignments, discouraging suppliers from allocating personnel and manufacturing resources to OpenAI.

The company also alleged that a specialist finishing services provider shifted production work for OpenAI to night shifts under Apple's pressure, resulting in higher manufacturing costs.

Several suppliers reportedly expressed concerns about losing Apple's business and rescheduled meetings with OpenAI to avoid detection, according to the counterclaims.

Apple Rejects Allegations, Accuses OpenAI Of Trade Secret Theft

Apple originally sued OpenAI and its Chief Hardware Officer Tang Tan in July, alleging that the ChatGPT developer obtained confidential information through recruitment activities involving Apple employees.

Apple claimed that OpenAI employees accessed proprietary information using a stolen company-issued laptop and exploited an authentication vulnerability to access its internal network.

The iPhone maker further alleged that OpenAI asked prospective employees to bring physical Apple components to job interviews.

Rejecting the counterclaims, Apple described them as an attempt to divert attention from its original lawsuit, stating that OpenAI had already been ordered to stop using Apple's confidential information.

The dispute marks a deterioration in relations between the companies, which previously collaborated to integrate ChatGPT into iPhone, iPad and Mac software.

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