Only directed officers in Investigation Wing and Commissionerates of TDS shall act as IT authority: FM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the platform for ‘Transparent Taxation – Honour the Honest’ via video conferencing. It looks to get rid of the middleman with faceless assessment, faceless appeal and a taxpayer charter.

Only 1.5 crore people pay the taxes in a country of 130 crores, he said urging people to introspect themselves and come forward to pay the taxes due.

"When the life of an honest taxpayer of the country becomes easy, he moves forward. Then the country also develops and leaps forward," said the Prime Minister while launching the platform 'Transparent Taxation -- Honouring the Honest' through video conferencing.

He said the new platform has been launched to meet the requirements of 21st-century taxation system with major reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers charter.

Adding to it, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted: “CBDT, u/s 119 of the I-T Act has directed officers in Directorates of Investigation (Investigation Wing) & Commissionerates of TDS, only & exclusively shall act as (Income Tax Authority) for the purposes of power of survey u/s 133A of I-T Act. The competent authority for approval of such survey action u/s 133A of the Act shall henceforth be DGIT (Inv) for investigation wing and Pr. CCIT/CCIT (TDS) for TDS charges, as the case may be. CBDT, u/s 119 of the I-T Act has directed that all the assessment orders shall hereafter be passed by National e-Assessment Centre through the #FacelessAssessmentScheme 2019. Any assessment order which is not in conformity shall be treated as non-est.”