Only 30% of women depend on others to handle their investments, reveals survey

A high percentage of urban working women are financially confident and make their own investment choices and decisions. Not only are they investing to save, but the majority of them are also earning fixed income from a diverse portfolio of investment. These were the results from a survey by Grip, a new age investment platform. Its 2022 India Survey: How Women Invest’, highlights investment habits and behavior of the urban working women across 7 urban cities namely - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The survey records inputs from 1500 women, aged between 25-55 years on their investment portfolios and factors influencing their investment decisions. The survey was also extended to various women communities as well.

Around 80 percent of respondents chose alternative investment options like P2P Lending, Real Estate, to leverage income opportunities, post-pandemic.

Over 60 percent of the urban working women have a diversified portfolio that includes alternative investment platforms to further expand and grow it. It reveals how urban working women, have taken the reins of investment in their hands, with 66 percent of the women surveyed, handling their investment portfolio independently. This shows that the common perception that women don’t handle their investments and depend on others to handle their investments is a thing of the past as the majority have not just educated themselves on the basics, but also focus on the deeper aspects of investing to enable a passive fixed income through a diversified portfolio, the survey revealed. Some of the factors driving this were found to be available research on the new investment opportunities and the need to earn passive income beyond their salaries, post the onset of the pandemic.

Key findings from the survey:

● 90 percent of respondents invest in traditional investment options such as Gold, Mutual Funds, Stock etc.

● Over 70 percent earn fixed income from their investment portfolio

● 40 percent of respondents didn’t know how to diversify their portfolio or weren’t aware if their portfolio was diversified

● Around 30 percent of women depend on others to handle their investments

● The highest number of women respondents from New Delhi followed by Mumbai

Speaking on the survey, Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Grip said, “The pandemic has increased the recognition as well as receptivity for investments amongst women. We have witnessed increasingly more women investors, who are financially active and independent on our platform since. Not only are they investing more confidently, but they are also exploring and leveraging alternative investment options to earn more as well. We at Grip are glad to fuel this growth by providing them and investors across India new and diverse investment opportunities that were earlier available only to institutional investors and HNIs.”

The ‘2022 India Survey: How Women Invest’ was conducted to understand the participation and independence of urban working women on the investments decisions taken and their process of wealth creation in general over the last two years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:19 AM IST