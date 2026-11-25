Freepik

India's manufacturing sector continues to record limited participation in research and development (R&D), with only 1.9% of operational factories having dedicated research units, according to unit-level data from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2024-25 cited in a report by Business Standard.

These research facilities employ merely 0.3% of the factory workforce, highlighting the limited involvement of industrial employees in research activities.

The findings assume significance following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal at the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), urging domestic businesses to move beyond their comfort zones and increase investments in technology and product development to strengthen global competitiveness.

Pharmaceutical Sector Dominates India's Industrial R&D Employment

Research-related employment remains heavily concentrated across a handful of manufacturing industries.

Among the 28 major industry groups covered by the survey, pharmaceuticals alone account for 35.6% of the country's factory-based research workforce.

The chemicals, machinery and motor vehicle industries are the other leading contributors. Together with pharmaceuticals, these sectors employ approximately two-thirds of all industrial R&D personnel.

Despite being a major focus of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the electronics industry accounts for just 3.9% of factory research employment.

Similarly, the food products industry, which ranks as the largest factory employer according to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, contributes only 4% of the manufacturing sector's R&D workforce.

Formal Workforce Training Remains Limited Across Indian Factories

The survey also revealed low participation in structured employee skill development programmes across manufacturing establishments.

Of the approximately 2.19 lakh operational factories in India during 2024-25, only 5,816 establishments, representing 2.7% of the total, provided formal training to their employees.

Workforce participation in such programmes remained limited, with only 2.3% of factory employees receiving formal training during the financial year.

The findings also highlighted disparities in women's representation across industrial research and workforce development activities.

Women accounted for approximately 18% of both factory R&D personnel and employees who received formal training during the survey period.

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