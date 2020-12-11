ONGC shares surge 10% after Morgan Stanley Upgrade

“Though we still do not expect the management’s guidance on volume to be achieved, we see a 4.3% volume growth CAGR over FY21-24 as reasonable,” Mayank Maheshwari, analyst at the research firm, said in the note. “The stock is implying a Brent oil price of $35 per barrel, making it one of the cheapest exploration & production plays globally.”

On Thursday, Brent Crude prices crossed $50 per barrel for the first time since March.

Morgan Stanley expects production from mature fields to remain stable and gas production from new fields in the KG-basin to contribute to the overall volume growth. “ONGC has won 24 blocks in the five rounds of Open Acreage Licencing Policy round. It has also invited expression of interest for production enhancement contracts in its existing mature fields, which should support volume growth over the longer term as well,” the note said. The research firm also increased its oil realisation assumptions by 12% and its hydrocarbon production expectations to reflect better demand.