OneWeb, BT ink pact to expand digital connectivity in UK

Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and communication services firm BT on Monday said they have joined hands to explore the provision of improved digital communication services in some of the inaccessible parts of the UK.

Under the pact, OneWeb will work with BT to focus on how satellite technology might support improved capacity, mobile resilience, backhaul and coverage, including fixed wireless access, in challenging geographic locations.

As part of the pact, the companies will consider opportunities to deliver OneWeb's connectivity services from Low Earth Orbit satellites to businesses and communities around the UK, as well as identifying collaboration opportunities to develop new services beyond the UK's shores for BT's global customers, a joint statement said.

"This partnership is a huge sign of progress in the resilience and advancement of the overall telecom infrastructure in the UK. OneWeb's network will be a vital means for bridging the last digital divides across the network and we are excited to be part of the solution with BT to expand the nation's digital infrastructure," OneWeb's CEO Neil Masterson, said.

OneWeb is eyeing a full global coverage, including India market, by the middle of 2022 with a constellation of 648 low earth orbit satellites.

The satellite firm now has around 218 satellites installed as part of the project.

"Our ambitious full fibre and mobile commitments have put BT at the forefront of efforts to expand digital connectivity across the UK. It's clear that greater partnership is needed, both with Government and within industry, to ensure connectivity can reach every last corner of the country.

"Our agreement with OneWeb is an important step to understanding how that goal could be achieved in the future," BT chief executive Philip Jansen said.