 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 To Launch In India On June 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 To Launch In India On June 19

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 To Launch In India On June 19

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on sale on Flipkart, Amazon,and other stores |

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband-style wires headset to launch in India next week. The launch date is confirmed for June 19 and it will go on sale on Amazon India, Flipkart and the OnePlus stores. The teaser has gone live Amazon India and the company has revealed few features about the headset in the run up to the launch. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset is said to come with 36 hours of playback and AI-emhanced clarity. Its colour options have also been revealed.

Amazon has started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset in India.  The launch will happen on June 18 at 12 noon. OnePlus will reveal pricing and offers on the same day as launch, but colour options are confirmed to be Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 features that are teased include an immersive bass experience and AI-enhanced clarity during calls. The company has also confirmed that the neckband will have 36 hours of playback or up to 21 hours of talk time. It also comes with fast charging support that claims to deliver 27 hours of audio playback on just 10 minutes of charging.

There will be buttons on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset for volume, skip track, phone calls, voice assistance, and Quick Switch. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset is likely to have magnetic control, water resistance rating, and may be priced similar to the predecessor OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Read Also
OnePlus 13s Goes On Sale In India, Priced Starting At Rs. 49,999 With Launch Offers
article-image

After launch, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores. OnePlus recently also launched the OnePlus 13s in India and the phone is on sale with launch offers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

iOS 26: New Features Announced For iPhones At WWDC 2025

iOS 26: New Features Announced For iPhones At WWDC 2025

RBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For...

RBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For...

Elon Musk Recommends Deorbiting International Space Station Within 2 Years

Elon Musk Recommends Deorbiting International Space Station Within 2 Years

SpiceJet's Revenue From Operations Falls 16% To ₹1,446.37 Crore In Q4 FY25

SpiceJet's Revenue From Operations Falls 16% To ₹1,446.37 Crore In Q4 FY25