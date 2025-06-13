OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 To Launch In India On June 19

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on sale on Flipkart, Amazon,and other stores |

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband-style wires headset to launch in India next week. The launch date is confirmed for June 19 and it will go on sale on Amazon India, Flipkart and the OnePlus stores. The teaser has gone live Amazon India and the company has revealed few features about the headset in the run up to the launch. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset is said to come with 36 hours of playback and AI-emhanced clarity. Its colour options have also been revealed.

Amazon has started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset in India. The launch will happen on June 18 at 12 noon. OnePlus will reveal pricing and offers on the same day as launch, but colour options are confirmed to be Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 features that are teased include an immersive bass experience and AI-enhanced clarity during calls. The company has also confirmed that the neckband will have 36 hours of playback or up to 21 hours of talk time. It also comes with fast charging support that claims to deliver 27 hours of audio playback on just 10 minutes of charging.

There will be buttons on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset for volume, skip track, phone calls, voice assistance, and Quick Switch. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 headset is likely to have magnetic control, water resistance rating, and may be priced similar to the predecessor OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

After launch, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores. OnePlus recently also launched the OnePlus 13s in India and the phone is on sale with launch offers.