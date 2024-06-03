'One Nation, One Election, UCC, Growth Of India's Global Profile': Industrialist Harsh Goenka Lists Out Expectations From Modi 3.0

Harsh Goenka Lists Out Expectations From Modi 3.0 |

With Lok Sabha results scheduled to be announced on June 4, industrialist Harsh Goenka has listed out his expectations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office as predicted by the exit polls.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises, and an active social user, took to X and listed out a few expectations from the new government.

Expecting the Narendra Modi-led NDA to come back to power for a historic third term, Goenka said he expects the implementation of the One Nation, One Election, the Uniform Civil Code, and further growth of India's global profile.

In his post, he also expects agricultural reforms, continued efforts to boost the economy through infrastructure and manufacturing, a further push for digitalization, expanding healthcare and education, making job creation a priority, labour reforms, greater investments in energy and climate, and further growing India's global profile.

What do I expect from the third term of PM Modi:



1. One nation one election

2. Uniform Civil Code

3. Agricultural reforms

4. Continued efforts to boost economy through infrastructure & manufacturing

5. Further push digitalisation

6. Expand healthcare & education

7. Job creation… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 2, 2024

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 members of the lower house took place across seven phases. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA was set to come back with a resounding majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office. The principal opposition party is the Congress party, in coalition with the 27-party India bloc.