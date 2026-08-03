One Mobikwik Systems reports ₹7.62 crore consolidated profit in Q1 FY27

Mumbai: One Mobikwik Systems Ltd announced on Monday a consolidated net profit of ₹7.62 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), ending 30 June 2026. This is a turnaround from a consolidated net loss of ₹41.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹281.48 crore, up from ₹271.36 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹289.15 crore, compared to ₹281.62 crore in the same period last year.

Expense Overview

Consolidated total expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹273.38 crore, a decrease from ₹312.82 crore in Q1 FY26. This reduction in expenses contributed to the improved profit figures.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹0.97, an improvement from a basic loss per share of ₹5.39 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also improved to ₹0.97 from a diluted loss per share of ₹5.39 in the year-ago quarter.

IPO Utilisation

The company reported that as of 30 June 2026, ₹348.36 crore of its net IPO proceeds had been utilised out of a revised allocation of ₹186.07 crore. A total of ₹182.16 crore remains unutilised from the original IPO proceeds, while the revised unutilised amount is ₹186.07 crore.

Stock Options

During the quarter ended 30 June 2026, One Mobikwik Systems granted 221,019 stock options under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2014. Additionally, 16,655 stock options were exercised by eligible employees and subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.