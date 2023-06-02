OMRON healthcare to set up operations at Origins by Mahindra in March 2025 |

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, today announced that OMRON Healthcare, one of the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of blood pressure monitor and cardiovascular disease prevention and management Services will be launching operations in March 2025 by manufacturing the blood pressure monitors in India, at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The OMRON Healthcare factory will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors and supplying them mainly to the domestic market.

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is an industrial cluster on the NH16 Chennai – Bangalore Industrial Corridor near Ponneri, North Chennai. From the perspectives of ease of access and connectivity, Origins Chennai is strategically located on the Golden Quadrilateral, has seamless access to ports at Chennai, Ennore and Kattupalli, and is in proximity to the Kavaraipettai and Ponneri railway stations. Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is one of the three Japanese Industrial townships in Tamil Nadu and the first industrial cluster in the state of Tamil Nadu to be awarded the IGBC Green Cities' 'Platinum' rating.

“We are delighted to welcome OMRON Healthcare to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. This is a testament to the compelling value proposition that our industrial cluster offers as a preferred manufacturing destination. At Origins, we provide ready plug-and-play infrastructure enabling businesses to scale and go to market faster. Moreover, we are driven by our commitment to foster efficient, sustainable ecosystems that not only create employment opportunities but also attract significant investments for making-in-India,” Rajaram Pai, Chief Business Officer – Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.