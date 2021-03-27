Omnicom Media Group appoints Shailja Saraswati Varghese as Head of Content

Omnicom Media Group has announced the appointment of Shailja Saraswati Varghese as Head of Content effective March. She has over 18 years’ of experience in content industry which spans across digital, television and media and have worked with companies; I.e Discovery Networks, NGC Fox international channels, UTV Network, Zee Networks, WPP group media agency Maxus Global agency India and Singapore and Brand New Media content marketing agency in APAC. Earlier she worked with ZEE5 as Head Content of its short-video platform HiPi. She had joined ZEE5 in April 2020.

Omnicom group is a global leader in marketing communications with focus on innovation and creativity and owns BBDO, TBWA, Omnicom Media Group (OMG)