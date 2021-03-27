IIFL Securities appoints Manav Verma as CMO

Broking and advisory firm IIFL Securities has announced the appointed Manav Verma as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining IIFL Securities Manav Verma was working as the head of marketing and sales development at DHL Smart Trucking, Vice President Marketing at Angel Broking and led senior marketing positions at Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Zee Group, BenQ India. He has over 19 years of experience.

“Manav works at the nexus of Digital Products, Technology and Marketing to help the company achieve its strategic business objectives. He would help us acquire over one crore customers over a period of three years and sustain our leadership position,” said Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities.