 Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The Wider Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The Wider Market

Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The Wider Market

India’s pharma exports to Oman are set for a major boost under the newly signed CEPA, granting duty-free access to key medicines, vaccines and APIs. The pact offers 90-day fast-track approvals for drugs cleared by top global regulators and faster inspections where needed. With Oman’s import-dependent pharma market growing rapidly, Indian manufacturers gain quicker, cheaper and wider market access.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: India's pharma exports to Oman will get a boost as the Gulf nation will provide duty-free access to key finished medicines and vaccines, besides fast-tracking of regulatory approvals for domestic goods. Core active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as penicillins, streptomyces, tetracyclines, and erythromycins also get duty-free access in Oman's market, according to the pact.

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) was signed on Thursday in Muscat. As per the agreement, products approved by USFDA, EMA (European Medicines Agency), UK's MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), and Australia's TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) will be eligible for 90-day fast-track marketing authorisations without prior inspections, subject to submission of complete assessment dossiers.

Where inspections are required, there is a target that Indian pharma products may get approval within 270 working days. Oman will accept GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificates and inspection outcomes issued by recognised stringent regulatory authorities, as it will reduce duplication and compliance costs. The move will help Indian drug manufacturers to get speedy market access in Oman. Oman's pharmaceutical market was valued at USD 302.84 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 473.71 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent (2025-?31). The market is heavily import-dependent, with limited domestic production. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Rebounds To 89.96 Against Dollar On Corporate Inflows, RBI Intervention & Falling Oil Prices
Rupee Rebounds To 89.96 Against Dollar On Corporate Inflows, RBI Intervention & Falling Oil Prices
Viral Video: CLAT 2026 Topper Geetali Gupta’s Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts Online
Viral Video: CLAT 2026 Topper Geetali Gupta’s Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts Online
EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Released At nests.tribal.gov.in; Direct Link Here
EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Released At nests.tribal.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Mumbai This Weekend: Sunburn Festival, Jungkook's Art Exhibition & More
Mumbai This Weekend: Sunburn Festival, Jungkook's Art Exhibition & More

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Rebounds To 89.96 Against Dollar On Corporate Inflows, RBI Intervention & Falling Oil Prices

Rupee Rebounds To 89.96 Against Dollar On Corporate Inflows, RBI Intervention & Falling Oil Prices

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues; Healthcare, Pharma & Auto Stocks Lead The Rally

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues; Healthcare, Pharma & Auto Stocks Lead The Rally

US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

Last-Minute Getaways Surge: Indians Favor Short, Visa-Friendly Trips To Dubai & Vietnam

Last-Minute Getaways Surge: Indians Favor Short, Visa-Friendly Trips To Dubai & Vietnam

Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The...

Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The...