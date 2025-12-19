Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The Wider Market

Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: India's pharma exports to Oman will get a boost as the Gulf nation will provide duty-free access to key finished medicines and vaccines, besides fast-tracking of regulatory approvals for domestic goods. Core active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as penicillins, streptomyces, tetracyclines, and erythromycins also get duty-free access in Oman's market, according to the pact.

The India–Oman CEPA strengthens India’s pharmaceutical exports.



With zero-duty access, India’s trusted medicines gain a clear edge. Generics, vaccines, APIs and innovation-driven manufacturing are well-positioned to scale exports.#IndiaOmanCEPA #PharmaExports #HealthcareForAll… pic.twitter.com/vF6cAWXeBR — Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) December 18, 2025

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) was signed on Thursday in Muscat. As per the agreement, products approved by USFDA, EMA (European Medicines Agency), UK's MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), and Australia's TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) will be eligible for 90-day fast-track marketing authorisations without prior inspections, subject to submission of complete assessment dossiers.

A Historic Leap in India–Oman Strategic Ties 🇮🇳🇴🇲



The signing of #IndiaOmanCEPA under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji is a milestone reflecting India’s growing stature as a trusted global trade partner and a dominant economic force in the Gulf region.



By securing… pic.twitter.com/1htl3IHiCF — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 18, 2025

Where inspections are required, there is a target that Indian pharma products may get approval within 270 working days. Oman will accept GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificates and inspection outcomes issued by recognised stringent regulatory authorities, as it will reduce duplication and compliance costs. The move will help Indian drug manufacturers to get speedy market access in Oman. Oman's pharmaceutical market was valued at USD 302.84 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 473.71 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent (2025-?31). The market is heavily import-dependent, with limited domestic production.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.