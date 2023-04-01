Olectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey

Olectra Greentech Limited acquired 2,600 equity shares or 26 per cent stake in Evey Trans Private Limited for Rs 26,000, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The authorised capital of the company is at Rs 15,00,000 with the paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000. Evey Trans is into the business of working, operating and leasing electric vehicles, specifically for executing the contract with TSRTC as a special purpose vehicle in terms of the tender conditions. The company has been incorporated on August 4, 2022.
Both the companies are under the control of MEIL Holdings.
Olectra Greentech shares
The shares of Olectra Greentech Limited on Friday closed at Rs 617.55 per cent.
