 Olectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOlectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey

Olectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey

Both the companies are under the control of MEIL Holdings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Olectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey | Olectra

Olectra Greentech Limited acquired 2,600 equity shares or 26 per cent stake in Evey Trans Private Limited for Rs 26,000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The authorised capital of the company is at Rs 15,00,000 with the paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000. Evey Trans is into the business of working, operating and leasing electric vehicles, specifically for executing the contract with TSRTC as a special purpose vehicle in terms of the tender conditions. The company has been incorporated on August 4, 2022.

Both the companies are under the control of MEIL Holdings.

Olectra Greentech shares

The shares of Olectra Greentech Limited on Friday closed at Rs 617.55 per cent.

Read Also
Olectra in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus; to ply on Indian roads soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki's March sales go down, exports jump to 30,199

Maruti Suzuki's March sales go down, exports jump to 30,199

Edelweiss Financial Services to issue NCDs worth Rs 10,000 million

Edelweiss Financial Services to issue NCDs worth Rs 10,000 million

Olectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey

Olectra Greentech acquires 26% stake in Evey

Google's cost-cutting measures to impact employee perks; reduce hiring pace: Report

Google's cost-cutting measures to impact employee perks; reduce hiring pace: Report

India and Malaysia trade can now be settled in Indian Rupee

India and Malaysia trade can now be settled in Indian Rupee