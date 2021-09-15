Ola Electric sells 2 scooters every second on Day One of booking

The Electric scooter seems to have won riders heart. That is what Day One of bookings at Ola Electric indicates.

At 8 AM, Ola S1 and S1 Pro opened today ( September 15), and since then, Ola Electric has sold “two scooters every second”.

This was confirmed in a tweet by Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal.

Deliveries will start from October 2021. Buyers will be notified of estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities.

Terming the Cabinet's PLI approval for the auto sector as a momentous occasion, Aggarwal in a separate tweet said India will become a global EV hub, "thanks for the visionary step".

"India is ready to reject petrol and fully commit to electric," he added. Prophetic words perhaps. At least that is what the Day One demand and sale of Ola Scooter S reveals.

