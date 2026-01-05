 Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNet Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report

Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report

Net office leasing in eight major Indian cities rose 25% in 2025 to a record 61.4 million sq ft, driven by strong demand from domestic and overseas firms. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad saw growth, while Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad declined. Gross leasing hit 88.7 million sq ft, with new supply up 17%, signaling robust long-term growth.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report | Representative image

New Delhi: Net leasing of office spaces rose 25 per cent last year to a record 61.4 million sq ft across eight major cities on strong demand from domestic and overseas companies, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Net leasing of office spaces stood at 49.1 million sq ft during 2024 in these eight cities.

Net absorption or leasing represents the net change in office space occupied during the year.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Monday released the data, showing that net office leasing rose in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai but declined in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
Read Also
Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment
article-image

"The last year's performance reflects more than record numbers, it signals a long-term growth trajectory anchored in strong fundamentals," said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, SEA, MEA & APAC Office and Retail, Cushman & Wakefield.

He projected that the office demand would remain strong during 2026, driven by expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) in India and rising technology adoption.

As per the data, the net office leasing in Chennai almost tripled to 7 million sq ft last year from 2.4 million sq ft in the 2024 calendar year.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sharp growth of 82 per cent in net office leasing to 10.9 million sq ft during 2025 from 6 million sq ft in the preceding year.

Bengaluru, the most prominent office market, witnessed a marginal rise in net office leasing to 14.4 million sq ft from 14.2 million sq ft in 2024.

Read Also
Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
article-image

Office demand rose 65 per cent in Pune to 8.2 million sq ft from 5 million sq ft.

In Hyderabad, the net leasing grew 15 per cent to 9.1 million sq ft from 7.9 million sq ft.

However, Mumbai -- the financial capital of India -- witnessed a 12 per cent decline in office demand to 9.6 million sq ft from 10.9 million sq ft.

In Kolkata, the demand dipped 5 per cent to 1.4 million sq ft from 1.5 million sq ft.

Lastly, the net office leasing in Ahmedabad by 28 per cent to 0.8 million sq ft last year from 1.2 million sq ft in the preceding calendar year.

Read Also
SBI Israel Branch To Facilitate Bilateral Trade In Indian Rupees Amid Growing India-Israel Ties
article-image

According to Cushman & Wakefield, the gross leasing of office space also hit an all-time high at 88.7 million sq ft in 2025, up 1 per cent from 88 million sq ft in the preceding year.

The gross leasing factors in all leasing activity in the market, including fresh take-up, open market renewals by occupiers as well as pre-leasing.

New supply of office spaces rose 17 per cent to around 53 million sq ft during the last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report

Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report

Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment

Gold & Silver Futures Rebound Sharply, Venezuela Tensions & US Economic Data Boost Market Sentiment

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Hindustan Laboratories Files DRHP For IPO With Fresh Issue & OFS

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Junagadh Signs MoUs Worth ₹1,209 Crore Ahead Of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...

Reliance Industries Shares Climb To Record High For Fourth Session, Jio IPO & Venezuelan Oil...