Ola Electric Secures CMVR Nod For Bharat Cell Powered S1 X+ Scooter

Ola Electric has received government certification for its S1 X+ 5.2 kWh electric scooter powered by the company’s in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack. |

Bengaluru: Ola Electric is taking another big step in India’s electric mobility race after securing regulatory approval for its latest long-range scooter powered by its own battery technology. The move strengthens the company’s strategy of controlling everything from battery development to vehicle manufacturing.

Expands Mass Market Reach

The newly certified S1 X+ 5.2 kWh scooter now becomes the longest-range offering in Ola Electric’s mass-market portfolio. The company believes the model can help attract buyers who remain hesitant about EV adoption due to concerns around range and daily usability. By bringing higher battery capacity to an affordable segment, Ola is targeting customers in smaller cities and semi-urban regions where charging infrastructure is still developing.

Bharat Cell Takes Center Stage

A major highlight of the launch is the use of Ola’s indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack. The company said the battery’s higher energy density and thermal capabilities improve both performance and reliability. The scooter is powered by an 11 kW mid-drive motor integrated with an MCU and can reach a top speed of 125 km/h while offering a claimed IDC range of 320 km. Ola sees this as proof that locally developed battery technology can compete at scale in India’s EV market.

Certification Boosts Credibility

According to the company, the certification followed extensive testing under CMVR guidelines, including safety validation, constructional checks, functional performance, and range verification. Ola’s spokesperson said the approval is a key milestone in bringing its in-house battery technology to the mass market and making EVs more practical for everyday commuting across the country. The company also positioned the scooter as an important product for driving EV penetration beyond metropolitan markets.

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Vertical Integration Strategy Continues

The certification also supports Ola Electric’s broader strategy of vertical integration. The company continues to expand deployment of its Bharat Cell technology across scooters and motorcycles while strengthening capabilities in battery engineering and manufacturing. Ola said this integrated approach gives it greater control over technology development, production quality, and future product innovation.

The announcement highlights Ola Electric’s continued focus on scaling homegrown EV technology while widening access to long-range electric mobility solutions across India’s mass market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of Ola Electric Mobility Limited’s press release dated May 8, 2026, and does not include reporting, verification, or inputs from external sources.