Influencer Complains About Ola, Uber And Rapido Over Scamming And Driver Harassment; Rapido Issues Public Reply | Sourced

Pune: Complaints against app-based taxi and auto services like Ola, Uber and Rapido are growing across cities, with many passengers alleging that drivers are demanding extra money beyond the fare shown on the apps and harassing riders who refuse to pay.

Several commuters have claimed that such incidents have become common over the past few months. Passengers allege that many auto drivers first accept rides through the app and later ask for additional cash, despite fares already being fixed digitally. Cab drivers, too, are reportedly following similar practices, with some demanding an extra Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kilometre or asking for lump sum payments outside the app fare.

The issue recently gained attention after an influencer, Mrunaal Divekar, shared her experience in an Instagram reel. In the video, she spoke about allegedly facing harassment during rides booked through Rapido and Uber.

According to her, she had booked a cab through Rapido when the driver allegedly demanded Rs 300 extra during the journey. She said the driver had symbols and pictures associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj displayed in the vehicle, but despite that, he allegedly behaved in an unacceptable manner and tried to scam female passengers.

The influencer further claimed that when she refused to pay the extra amount, the driver dropped her in the middle of a highway, raising serious concerns about passenger safety, especially for women travelling alone. In the video, she questioned how drivers could leave passengers stranded on roads simply because they refused to pay money outside the app fare.

She also shared another incident involving an Uber ride. According to her, the driver did not mention any extra charges at the beginning of the trip. However, later during the ride, he allegedly demanded Rs 700 more than the amount shown on the app. When she refused, the driver allegedly did not cancel the ride and kept the trip active for nearly an hour, causing inconvenience and mental stress.

The influencer called out such behaviour as harassment and said many passengers silently face similar situations every day. Her video has received strong reactions online, with many users sharing their own experiences of overcharging, forced cancellations, arguments over digital payments and unsafe situations during rides.

Following the viral reel, Rapido responded publicly in the comment section and apologised for the incident. The company stated that drivers are strictly instructed not to demand extra money beyond the fare shown on the app. The response further said that overcharging and stopping rides midway are serious violations of company policy and assured that action would be taken against the reported driver. The company also requested the influencer to share her ride details and registered mobile number through direct message for further investigation.

Despite repeated complaints from passengers over the years, commuters say such practices continue openly across cities. Many users are now demanding stricter monitoring of drivers, stronger action against repeated offenders and better passenger safety measures from app-based transport companies.