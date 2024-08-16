Ola Electric Rolls Out Roadster Series in India: New Motorcycle Lineup Launched

Ola Sankalp 2024 Event |

Ola Electric has outlined its ambitious plans to position India as a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs) and new energy solutions, unveiling a series of new products and a forward-looking strategy at its annual event, Sankalp 2024, held on 15th August at the Future Factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The company marked its entry into the electric motorcycle market with the launch of Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro models. Additionally, Ola announced that it will start integrating its self-developed cells into its vehicles by Q1 FY26. Highlighting its focus on indigenous innovation, Ola also showcased the Bharat 4680 cell, a new battery pack, the advanced Gen-3 platform, and the latest MoveOS 5 software during the event.

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, introduced three new electric motorcycles at the ‘Sankalp 2024’ event, unveiling the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro models. These bikes are priced competitively, starting at Rs 74,999 and going up to Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the launch, Ola has opened bookings for all three models, making them accessible to consumers eager to join the electric mobility revolution.

Ola Roadster X

Ola Electric’s Roadster X is an entry-level electric motorcycle designed to compete with popular commuter bikes It features a modern, sleek design with sharp lines and a closed-off battery panel. The bike is equipped with an 11kW electric motor and offers three battery options: 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh. The top variant accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, reaches a top speed of 124km/h, and delivers a range of up to 200km on a single charge. The Roadster X also comes with a Combi Braking System (CBS), disc brakes, and a 4.3-inch LCD display powered by MoveOS 5. Priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers an affordable entry into electric mobility with cutting-edge features.

Ola Roadster

The Ola Roadster is a mid-range electric motorcycle, priced between Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a powerful 13 kW electric motor, available with 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery options. The top variant can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.2 seconds, achieving a top speed of 126 km/h and offering a range of up to 248 km. The Roadster sports a sleek design, highlighted by a futuristic LED projector headlamp, an aluminum subframe, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also comes with a 7.0-inch TFT display, cruise control, and AI-powered Krutrim Assistant. Deliveries are expected to begin in the last quarter of FY2025.

Ola Roadster Pro

The Ola Roadster Pro stands out as the top performer in the Roadster series, offering two configurations: 8 kWh and 16 kWh. Priced at Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, the Pro is the fastest in the lineup, accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in just 1.2 seconds and reaching a top speed of 194 km/h. With 70 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, it delivers an impressive range of up to 579 km. The bike is equipped with advanced features, including a 10-inch TFT display, ADAS technology, and multiple riding modes, catering to those who seek both power and cutting-edge technology. Deliveries for the Roadster Pro are set to begin around Diwali next year.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD of Ola Electric, said, “Currently, motorcycles make up two-thirds of India’s two-wheeler market, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, the penetration of EVs is set to accelerate even further in the Indian two-wheeler sector. We’ve already made strides in driving EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our cutting-edge lineup of products, our focus is now on rapidly increasing EV penetration through our motorcycles. With the integration of our cells into our vehicles beginning early next year, we are committed to paving a new path for widespread EV adoption across India.”