Future Of Motorcycling: Ola Unveils Roadster Series E-Bikes

By: G R Mukesh | August 15, 2024
Advanced traction control continuously monitors and modifies traction to prevent slipping and sliding using a 6-axis IMU and wheel speed sensors.
For optimal braking performance, riders can select between Race, Urban, and Rain modes with Advanced In-House ABS.
To improve safety, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) identify obstructions and notify drivers.
Intelligent algorithms control and avert undesired wheelie and stoppie incidents.
Comfort for riders in all weather conditions is ensured by automated heating and cooling systems that adapt to the surroundings.
Race mode, a software-enabled performance setting, enables riders to maximize their capabilities on racetracks.
