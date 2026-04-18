Ola Electric Launches Sona Weekend, Offers ₹50,000 Benefits For Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Ola Electric Mobility Limited has announced its “Ola Sona Weekend” campaign for April 18–19, 2026, offering benefits worth up to Rupees 50,000 across its electric vehicle portfolio. |

Bengaluru: Ola Electric is tapping into festive sentiment to boost sales, rolling out a limited-period campaign tied to Akshaya Tritiya with aggressive pricing and premium offerings.

Rolls Out Festive Offers

The company has introduced “Ola Sona Weekend,” a two-day campaign on April 18 and 19, 2026, offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 across its EV lineup. Customers can purchase select models such as the Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh) at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The initiative is designed to attract buyers during a traditionally auspicious period associated with new purchases.

Highlights Premium Variant

A key highlight is the limited-edition Ola S1 Pro Sona scooter, featuring real 24-karat gold-plated elements. The model also includes a customized “Sona Mood” interface and MoveOS dashboard, allowing riders to personalize their experience. This blend of luxury and technology positions the product as a premium offering aimed at enhancing brand appeal beyond functional mobility.

Discounts and Financing Push

The campaign includes multiple incentives, including discounts of up to Rs 40,000 across the portfolio and credit card EMI offers worth Rs 10,000 from select banks. Additionally, customers can avail an extended warranty of 8 years on all products. The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh receives a Rs 50,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs 1,39,999, with availability restricted to specific time windows between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Tech-Driven Pricing Strategy

The reduced pricing on the Roadster X+ is enabled by economies of scale at the company’s Gigafactory and the use of its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell. The company has also extended the purchase window for this model, reflecting strong demand momentum and growing customer confidence in its vertically integrated EV platform and in-house battery technology.

Read Also Ola Electric Stock Jumps 17% On Back Of Newly Developed LFP Cell

Expands Product Portfolio

Alongside the campaign, Ola Electric recently introduced the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, priced at Rs 1,29,999, aimed at making long-range EV scooters more accessible. The product leverages the company’s in-house battery technology, signaling its intent to scale the adoption of high-performance EVs across a wider customer base.

The campaign underscores Ola Electric’s strategy of combining festive marketing, pricing incentives, and technology-led differentiation to accelerate EV adoption.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release dated April 18, 2026. It does not include external sources or independent verification.