Ola Electric Launches ₹1,29,999 S1 X+ Scooter With 320 KM Range & Bharat Cells

Ola Electric Mobility Limited has launched the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh electric scooter at an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999, featuring its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cells. |

Bengaluru: Ola Electric is pushing aggressively into the mass EV segment with a new launch that blends performance, pricing, and indigenous technology into a single offering.

New Scooter Unveiled

Ola Electric introduced the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh scooter as part of its expanding electric mobility portfolio. Priced at Rs 1,29,999 for a limited introductory period until April 15, 2026, the launch marks a key step in bringing premium EV capabilities to a wider audience. The company positions this model as a milestone in scaling advanced EV adoption across India.

Performance Specs Highlighted

The scooter is powered by an 11 kW mid-drive motor integrated with a motor control unit, enabling a top speed of 125 km/h. It offers a certified range of 320 km on a single charge, making it one of the longer-range options in its category. Additional features such as brake-by-wire technology and front disc brakes enhance riding control and safety.

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Indigenous Tech Drives Push

A key highlight of the S1 X+ is the use of Ola’s in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cells, signaling deeper vertical integration. The company emphasized that this approach allows it to innovate faster, scale production efficiently, and deliver advanced battery technology at accessible price points. The move reflects a broader strategy to localize EV component manufacturing and reduce dependence on external supply chains.

Portfolio Expansion Continues

The launch adds to Ola Electric’s growing lineup of scooters and motorcycles. Its premium segment includes S1 Pro+ and S1 Pro variants, while mass-market offerings span multiple configurations under the S1 X series. The company also continues to expand its Roadster motorcycle range, indicating a multi-segment growth strategy supported by its manufacturing and R&D ecosystem.

With the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, Ola Electric is combining affordability with advanced battery technology, aiming to accelerate EV adoption while strengthening its position in India’s rapidly evolving electric mobility market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release dated April 13, 2026, and does not include external verification or additional sources.